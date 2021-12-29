Thursday, December 30, 2021
Legal proceedings Kuopio school striker does not apply for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, the term of the Court of Appeal remains in force

December 29, 2021
The Court of Appeal’s life sentence remains in force.

Kuopio the school striker is not seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, says his lawyer Matti Niiranen To STT. Consequently, the Court of Appeal’s sentence of life imprisonment remains in force.

In November, the Eastern Finland Court of Appeal decided to uphold the 27-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment for the school attack in Kuopio.

Convicted by the Pohjois-Savo District Court in 2020 Joel Marinin murder, 20 attempted murder, aggravated damage, attempted assault and violent opposition by an official.

The school attack took place in the middle of the lesson on October 1, 2019 at the Savo Vocational College in the Hermann shopping center in Kuopio. One man, a 23-year-old student, died in the attack.

At the time of the incident, a 24-year-old man was attacking his classmates with a sword

The Court of Appeal, like the district court, held that the man was guilty at the time of the act, ie he understood his act.

.
