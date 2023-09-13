The The Mexican Futbol selection They arrived as favorites for last Saturday’s duel against Australia, and if it weren’t for Raúl Jiménez and César: ‘Chino’ Huerta, the national team would have lost. They had to settle for an ‘honorable’ two-goal draw. Today, against the Uzbekistan squad, Mexico once again arrived as a favorite, and, once again, it was a must.
Uzbekistan’s intentions were clear: defend well and hurt when possible. And boy did they do it. They were responsible for opening the scoring just in the eighteenth minute of the match, with a goal from B. Abdiholikov. Mexico tied just a couple of minutes later with a goal from Raúl Jiménez, but in the agony of the first half Uzbekistan scored the second of the night and went into halftime winning 2-1.
It was not until the eighty minute of the match that the Mexican National Team scored the equalizer, again, through Raúl Jiménez. At eighty-eight Uriel Antuna made it 3-2 in favor of Mexico, and when it seemed that the national team would win, at ninety-two of the match, when the referee was about to end the match, O. Shukurov put the final 3-3.
The results speak for themselves. Jaime Lozano left more doubts than certainties on this small tour of the United States. And the hardest part is just coming, because in October they will face Ghana on the fourteenth, to be exact, and three days later, on October 17, the Mexican National Team will measure their strength against the Germans, who although they are not going through a good moment , history always makes them a difficult rival.
Against Germany, Jaime Lozano and his boys will play their last preparation match for the CONCACAF Nations League, which will be played during the month of November 2023.
