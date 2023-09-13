Join the La República WhatsApp channel

Lesly Águila shocked more than one, this time, by ensuring that Serrano Heart will release unreleased songs. Via Instagram, the artist and member of the group answered a question posed to her by a follower and stated: “Yes, Super cute songs are coming and, best of all, unreleased. So stay tuned for @corazonserranoperu on social media.” The young singer also surprised by revealing that He didn’t have the opportunity to study singing. and that he had a twin sister, who unfortunately died minutes after birth due to medical negligence. The name of Lesly Águila resonated again when it was known that she was the maid of honor of her friend and former member of Serrano Heart, Star Torres.

Corazón Serrano will release new and unreleased songs. Photo: Instagram See also Magaly on the alleged divorce from Christian Domínguez: "The only one who believes him is Pamela Franco"

In addition, he used the same social network to post photos of the important day for Estrella Torres, in which he cried while dedicating emotional words to her. She also responded to criticism of the wedding, stating: “People who are not happy are always going to criticize. Nothing seems right to them”.