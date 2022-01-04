NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that European security issues will be the main topic of talks with Russia on January 12. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

I called a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council for January 12 to discuss issues related to European security, especially the situation in and around Ukraine, as well as issues related to military activity, mutual transparency and risk reduction Jens Stoltenberg NATO Secretary General

According to him, this agenda is intended for a constructive dialogue in the interests of all parties.

The talks will take place within the Russia-NATO Council chaired by Secretary General Stoltenberg.

Dialogue with Russia

On December 31, the US State Department announced that NATO representatives are ready to begin a meaningful dialogue with Russia on Ukraine.

During the telephone conversation, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Stoltenberg discussed contacts with Russia. It is specified that the members of the North Atlantic Alliance are unanimous in their opinion on the issue of “containing aggression against Ukraine.”

The Alliance is ready for a meaningful dialogue with Russia and at the same time is united in the issue of containing further aggression against Ukraine. U.S. Department of State

Containment of Russia

In recent weeks, statements have been made in Kiev and in the West about the threat of a Russian attack on Ukraine. Moscow stresses that it has no aggressive intentions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the information about the possible invasion empty and groundless escalation of tension.

For example, Blinken discussed the containment of Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine with the Foreign Ministers of Great Britain, Germany and France, Elizabeth Truss, Annalena Berbock, and Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Related materials:

During the conversation, the heads of departments confirmed their readiness to collect a high price from Moscow if the plans attributed to it were realized.

In addition, on January 4, US First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, during a telephone conversation with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, discussed coordination between the allies in the North Atlantic Alliance, including in the context of “containing” Russia.

US Undersecretary of State Sherman and Minister Dendias emphasized the importance of promoting solidarity and stability in Europe, including supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity Ned Price State Department official

Also, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and Czech Foreign Minister Yan Lipovsky talked by phone and agreed on joint steps to “contain” Russia.

The press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that the foreign ministers agreed on the positions of the parties against the background of “aggressive actions of the Russian Federation.”

Possible sanctions

According to the head of the press service of the US State Department, Ned Price, the American authorities hope that they will not have to impose sanctions against Russia because of the situation around Ukraine. He stressed that Moscow “has a good idea of ​​what is meant by the measures that will follow” in the event of an escalation of the situation in Ukraine, but the American side does not plan to announce them publicly.

Also, according to the State Department, the US authorities are convinced that there is a consensus between Washington and its allies on the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russia over Ukraine.

In December, Bloomberg reported that the US and the European Union (EU) are considering imposing sanctions that would limit currency exchange if Russia “attacks” Ukraine. According to the agency, the sanctions may affect the largest banks in the Russian Federation and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). In addition, converting rubles into dollars and other foreign currencies, including euros and pounds sterling, may be among the most likely restrictions.