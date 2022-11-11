The new Bird List incorporates sixteen novelties, including this exotic species that breeds without control in green areas of the capital
The Mexican bullfinch has come and it seems to stay. So much so that this exotic species settled in the city of Murcia has been included in the new List of Birds in Spain, which was presented yesterday by the scientific and conservation society SEO/BirdLife at the XXV National Ornithology Congress, which is being held in Menorca .
little joke
#Mexican #bullfinch #invades #Spain #gardens #Murcia
Leave a Reply