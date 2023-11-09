Authorities arrested three people accused of participating in a criminal gang that falsified documents to get a US visa to Colombians. In most cases, they obtained it through false medical reports. If they did not do so, they opted for the illegal route and invented stories so that the migrants would request refuge.

Arrested in Colombia, the alleged criminals were identified as part of the gang “Los Hunters”, which was dedicated to processing visas through fraudulent means. After charging for the procedure, they had different methods to deceive the immigration authorities and guarantee the passage of their clients to the United States.

How the Colombians detained for fraud with US visas operated

The method involved the falsification of medical records and documents to indicate that the applicant had to travel urgently for treatment in North American territoryas stated Telemundo 51. In addition to this, supposed financial guarantees were also included that made it believe that the applicants had the solvency to carry out the treatment.

Given the delay that exists for visa appointments, many chose to accelerate the process through this band, which charged about US$3,000 for each operation. In that same line, The criminals also offered residency to people who already lived in the United States, for which they asked for US$20,000..

Several of the documents seized from the gang

Their operations were not limited to that, since in case the visa process failed, the gang also contacted applicants with “coyotes” to illegally cross the border with Mexico. In addition, it instructed migrants to pass themselves off as an at-risk population and obtain refuge in the United States. Two of the detainees, who face charges of migrant smuggling, illicit enrichment and falsifying a private document, pleaded guilty, while the remaining person did not admit responsibility.