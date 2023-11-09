The company that owns the beauty pageant miss Universe, JKN Global Group, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, November 9, a few days before the event was held. The company requested to enter into a debt restructuring process due to liquidity problems. This occurs a year after Anne Jakapong JakrajutatipThai businesswoman and owner of JKN Global Groupwill buy the Miss Universe pageant for $20 million from IMG Worldwide LLC, a New York-based company that acquired the rights to the pageant in 2015, following the co-ownership of the rights to the pageant by former United States President Donald Trump.

What happened to Miss Universe 2023?

The company of Anne Jakapong has asked Thailand’s Central Bankruptcy Court to allow it to restructure its operations and debts after missing a deadline to repay bonds worth around 12 million dollars. The company has requested an extension of the deadline for payment of debts, a reduction in interest and the possibility of selling assets to settle some payments and continue operations.

When is Miss Universe 2023?

The 72nd edition of the competition miss Universe will take place on November 18 of this year at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, San Salvador, El Salvador. 87 candidates must demonstrate all their skill in the different tests to receive the coveted crown.



