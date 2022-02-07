Microsoft CEO – Satya Nadella – recently had his say on the concept “metaverse“and affirmed that on balance the metaverses are nothing but video games.

Nadella spoke to the Financial Times about her vision of the metaverse and said, “Take what’s happening with the metaverse. What is the metaverse? The metaverse is essentially about making games,” said Nadella. “It’s about being able to put people, places, things [in] a physical engine and then having all the people, places, things in the physical engine in relation to each other “.

“You and I will soon be sitting on a conference room table with our avatars or our holograms or even 2D surfaces with surround sound. Guess what? The place we’ve always been … is the gaming world,” he said. added Nadella.

Explain that we can already enter a game like Forceimagine our car as an avatar, decorate it freely and stay inside a sort of metaverse.

Satya Nadella also recently said that the metaverse is behind the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.