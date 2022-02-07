With the precision of a surgeon and the speed of a cheetah, you have a moral obligation to finish this game.

Sifu is one of the many games that were presented in one of the 2021 State of Play and it caught the attention of several because it was the traditional “almost” exclusive to Sony consoles that also comes out on PC.

Now, that is not the “real” point, rather it is that “this exclusive” contributes something? Is that new IP that will sell consoles? First of all, it is a product that stands out for two things: its extreme difficulty, and the issue of reviving losing years of life.

The scenarios in Sifu can be really varied | Image: Sloclap

To this we must add that the use of Kung-Fu makes it attractive and you will feel like in a Bruce Lee movie, but with an updated setting. A whole case of cuteness.

Should you go crazy over a game that could be a real headache? Can you fulfill the mission to collect revenge? It’s time to discuss these and other details in this review of Sifu.

All that’s left is for you to call yourself revenge

The story of Sifu It begins in a very particular way, you feel like a Kung-Fu master, you destroy everything that is in your way, only to realize that you were not the protagonist of the game, but the antagonist. From there, a child watches as his father loses his life at the hands of the immeasurable power of an individual.

The next cut leads the boy, now 20 years old, to begin his path of revenge. Will he be able to do it? It sounds like a cliché, there is no doubt about that, that is why the narrative proposal is the least of it, we can even say that you can ignore it or it is forgettable to a certain extent.

The scenarios await you with a good number of enemies that do not give you space. | Image: Sloclap

What is worth it is that the title tells itself, it has a lot of drama, a bit of mystery and the occasional calamity. But nothing else. Nor is it that Sloclap he would have racked his brains to come up with something else, that was not the goal.

Now, despite the fact that the game comes with the difficulty option of “I just want to know the story”, in reality what is worth about this production is…

How to play Sifu?

Proposing a difficult game has its joke, more at this time. It’s not just about putting powerful enemies or many rivals on the road, you have to propose a scheme which the user can adopt and exploit at all times to make the experience fun.

Sifu it is a third person game with a semi open camera that suffers a lot when you are in very narrow spaces. Your character has the opportunity to perform a weak attack, a strong attack, pick up objects and climb tables or other objects to move around the stage. You then have a chance to dodge hits or put guard up by pressing L1.

It is not easy to make your way through the narrow corridors that it has Sifu | | Image: Sloclap

Although the mechanics are clear to play offensively, the ideal will always be to wait for the opposing attack or see the enemy off guard to strike blows because each individual on the screen will try to dodge, defend or throw objects at you from behind.

So that you don’t get knocked down, you have a defensive bar that fills up every time you get hit. If this reaches the limit, they break your guard and one hit will lower enough health to bring you to the brink of death. Now, you can die and come back, but it’s not like you gain ‘lives’ or have opportunities, you resurrect and gain years, which is the same as losing and gaining attributes at the same time.

Not that it’s hard, you need Jedi reflexes

Yes, Sifu It is a punishing game like few others, the slightest mistake when not dodging or paying attention can be very expensive and that detail can discourage many players. On the other hand, this title also gives rewards, especially for those who find their fighting style.

You’ll see, Sifu offers a skill tree and another to improve parameters. In the first you have the opportunity to learn new combos, grabs, counters and concentration movements where you stop time and execute an attack that leaves your opponent unprotected.

Sifu has intense fights where you have to be patient | Image: Sloclap

On the other hand, you can improve your health and other basic parameters that make the experience a little more bearable. To access this section you have to approach some statues that are found throughout the adventure. It is important not to leave them behind, because you usually advance a lot and you do not have improvements to defeat the rivals.

And the experience? That accumulates in points as you eliminate opponents and grows as long as the multiplier is active. The thing is, if you land a hit, it breaks the multiplier and you have to build it up from the start and you may not come in with enough experience by the time you need to spend it.

Sifu is the example of how you should reach adulthood with dignity

The other important fact Sifu It’s the age thing. At the beginning of this review we told you that you start at 20 years old, which is a fair age to assume that you already have extensive knowledge of Kung-Fu, however, as you use the experience to develop more skills, you learn new movements.

The point is that, when you fail, you don’t start with a new life, you have the opportunity to resurrect and continue fighting, but gaining age. This causes you to either become slightly stronger and lose speed or health. The point is that at the beginning you earn one year, then two and so on, it grows exponentially.

You have a very clear mission and it will not be easy. | Image: Sloclap

Sifu it becomes right when you defeat a certain wave of enemies or bosses so that age gain number goes down. That is, if you have already been resurrected once, you can lower the exponent to 0 for the next time you fall in combat. The thing is, keeping this number down gets really tricky.

This is one of the things that come back to Sifu an attractive experience because there is a challenge, good fights against the bosses and options so that you are complicating your life as much as you want. This section is what may make you play over and over again until you can’t anymore.

How concerned should you be about bugs and errors that Sifu has?

Okay, Sifu Is not perfect. It has various bugs and glitches here and there. That doesn’t mean it’s a rushed development, but it’s not perfect either. There are times when the physics of the objects on the screen, especially the ones that break, don’t make any sense. For example, a thrown bottle that you dodge, because they don’t break as if it were plastic and when you hit it in the opponent’s face, it breaks.

Then comes the visual section. We don’t have realistic graphics here, but we do have a lot of light games that look pretty decent in the next gen, as do some simple object textures. The visual presentation is very well defined, it does not need to give you something more, although it could have a greater variety of enemies.

It is important to arrive young to a boss battle. | Image: Sloclap

The cherry on the cake is the level of animations in the movements of the characters. The choreographies, the jumps, the way you dodge a blow are perfectly achieved and are faithful to what Kung-Fu represents as a martial art. Yes you are going to feel in a film which is difficult to finish.

With all this exposed, we must get to the most important point of all, because finally this review has the sole purpose of helping you to solve a very simple question….

Should you buy Sifu?

Sifu it is a very entertaining title and “it is not the Dark Souls” of action titles. It has its identity, solid game mechanics and many details worthy enough for you to spend hours playing and suffering because you can’t finish it in such a simple way.

Difficult games, in addition to being challenging, must have a high degree of fun to retain the player. Sifu It fully accomplishes this task and delivers an action-packed revenge adventure flavored with Kung-Fu that keeps you coming back again and again despite failing. It is a pleasant experience that many will enjoy.

Give it a try, you won’t regret it and, if you are patient, in the not too distant future you will be able to buy a physical version so that you can preserve it for a long time.

We played Sifu on PS5 with a code provided by a representative of Sloclap in our region.