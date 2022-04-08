A missile hit this Friday at a train station in the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region of Ukraine, leaving deaths, injuries and destruction as a result. Russian troops attacked the place, where hundreds of civilians were waiting to flee due to the difficult situation.

According to the report of the authorities, there were about 4,000 people, of which 50 died and another 87 were injured. Such an event has been described by Ukraine as a massacre carried out by Russia, under the command of President Vladimir Putin.

So far about 100 people have been transferred to hospitals, of whom 16 were children, 46 women and 36 men. Twelve of these citizens died at the hospital and 38 at the station, he said.

The missile that hit the station was found at the scene, on which the inscription “for our children” can be read in white letters in Russian.

Missile at Ukrainian train station marked with the phrase "for our children".

The phrase, which sounds like revenge, is sometimes used by pro-Russian separatists to refer to their sons killed in the Donbas war, which began in 2014.

What happened in the Donbas war?

The conflict took place in the Ukrainian east or the region known as Donbas, which, although there are no defined limits, includes the provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk. Starting in April 2014, pro-Russian movements – those who encourage the union of Ukraine with Russia – clashed with official forces.

Thousands of families fled. However, the Ukrainian army has been accused of bombing and killing civilians left behind in the conflict, including hundreds of children.

Kramatorsk town in Donbas, Russia’s target zone.

According to figures from the United Nations Organization (UN), more than 13,000 people died between 2014 and 2019. For its part, Ukraine said that by 2019 some 240 children in Donbas had lost their lives and another 15,000 were adrift. of the militia uprising.

It is not clear how many of the children may have died at the hands of official forces or separatist movements. So the recent attack on the train station is taken as revenge for those killed in the Donbas war.

‘deliberate’ attack

The scene has drawn the attention of international entities, as it would be another piece of evidence that Russia is committing war crimes.

The director of the Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandre Kamyshin, denounced that the attack was “deliberate”. An hour before the bombing, hundreds of people, including the elderly, women and children, were waiting in line to leave the region.

Burnt out vehicles after a rocket attack on the train station.

The Ukrainian authorities had been asking the population for days to evacuate the Donbas region, still under Ukrainian control and of which Krematorsk is the capital.Russia has denied its military fired the missile, calling the accusations “a provocation.”

