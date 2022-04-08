Carlo in Madrid collected a split environment and rebuilt it. He has collected every disappointment with elegance and with a smile, because he loves what he does
They sent him away from Naples as if he were anybody and then they told him of all colors. Who was no longer able to hold a locker room, he who had managed explosive champions almost everywhere, from Milan to Chelsea, from Paris Saint-Germain to Real, with a few crunches only at Bayern. That he had depleted a wealth of talent, the one handed to him by De Laurentiis. And, in the end, that her time was over: dear Ancelotti, devote yourself to her grandchildren, the right bench for you is that of the gardens.
