They sent him away from Naples as if he were anybody and then they told him of all colors. Who was no longer able to hold a locker room, he who had managed explosive champions almost everywhere, from Milan to Chelsea, from Paris Saint-Germain to Real, with a few crunches only at Bayern. That he had depleted a wealth of talent, the one handed to him by De Laurentiis. And, in the end, that her time was over: dear Ancelotti, devote yourself to her grandchildren, the right bench for you is that of the gardens.