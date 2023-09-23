José Manuel Restrepo, former Minister of Finance and rector of the EIA University, referred to the murder in Mexico of his niece Ana María Serrano Céspedes, who was studying medicine in that country.

“This message is to ask for justice for Ana María, who was an extraordinary girl, a beautiful girl, a smart girl, a kind girl and a helpful girl. 18 years later she lost her life and lost her in a femicide“says Restrepo in a video broadcast on TikTok.

It also explains how Ana María was murdered. “Her killer hit her and then strangled her. But not content with this, she also sent a message to simulate a suicide situation. This may sound macabre but it is a circumstance that has to be rejected, like this and like many other cases that exist in our society“, it states.

He says that this case “is a column” to reject the crime of femicide, which “is also cowardly, which is degrading, which also steals people’s lives and steals the lives of families“.

“Ana María always wanted to be a doctor to save human lives. This is a way to raise her voice to protect the lives of other women in our country and in the world,” said Restrepo.

The recordings in which a man is seen dressed in black, with a cap and mask to cover his face, and that he also lurks around the house of the young Ana María Serrano, are the main evidence that the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office has against Allan Gil, his alleged feminicide.

Last Monday, more details were known about the murder of the young medical student, niece of the former Minister of Finance, José Manuel Restrepo, who was found dead inside her home in Mexico.

Ana María Serrano, at a new year family gathering. On the left, her uncle José Manuel Restrepo. Photo: Courtesy of the family

According to official information, Ana María Serrano was murdered on September 12 in his home in the ‘Condado de Sayavedra’ complex, in the Mexican municipality of Atizapán de Zaragoza.

Five days later, the Prosecutor’s Office captured her former romantic partner, identified as Allan Gil, for being the main suspect and alleged feminicide of the medical student.

The alleged feminicide of the young woman was sent to prison as a preventive measure. This is what a judge decided in Mexico by legalizing his capture and hearing the revealing evidence from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Public Ministry.

In the first appearance it was detailed that the medical student died by hanging in her room, and that Gil was hanging around the house hours before she was found dead.

According to statements by María Ximena Céspedes, mother of Ana María Serrano, to CityTv, the young man met his daughter six years ago, while sharing institutional activities at school, and some time later they began a romantic relationship that lasted about a year and a half.

“It was a normal relationship between two teenagers. They had been dating for a year and a half, going out to parties, they were at the prom together, They graduated, they were the two best students in school. In other words, it was a normal relationship like any teenager would have, with jealousy and things that one cannot imagine beyond that.“said María Ximena.

Allan Gil was captured for the young woman’s femicide. Photo: Mexican Prosecutor’s Office / Social networks.

However, after ending the relationship in June of this year, “he is already starting to get a little more intense.”

Apparently, After the breakup, Allan Gil constantly insisted to Ana María that they return, so he sent gifts to her house and wrote to her “intensely”.

According to El Universal de México, in the hearing this Monday, which took place in the courts of the Superior Court of Justice, it was also learned that Allan used to be jealous of Ana María when they were dating.

