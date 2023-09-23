The lack of a “seamless” transition, without gaps in the space flight between planets and the complete control of the operation by the players is one of the critical elements highlighted on Starfieldbut it could be improved by the arrival of an interesting one mod which introduces the feature in question.

In the Bethesda game, given the “realistic” relationship in terms of distances between planets and speed of space ships, the passage from one planet to another occurs through menus in a practically obligatory manner, considering that it would take days of navigation to reach the various settings.

To go from one planet to another it is therefore necessary to access the menu, set the route and start the jump which takes us directly to our destination. This would be a problem for many players, because it tends to break the identification and classic spirit of Bethesda productions, in which travel is often an integral part of the game.