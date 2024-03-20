One of the themes thatThe fishing sector hopes to clarify during this shrimp ban period that starts today is the possible merger of the Research in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture (Imipas, formerly Inapesca) with the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (Conapesca). The proposal proposed by the Federation is considered by organizations in the fishing sector as a risk to the sustainability of marine resources. An autonomous entity is required to guide sustainability and correct use of resources, but Will the Senate open the way to this fishermen's demand?

The problem of The import of farmed shrimp to Mexico not only comes from Ecuador, but also from Peru and to India, making it clear to aquaculturists that the federal government is not doing much to enforce the protection they have in favor of closing the borders to the crustacean. Carlos Urías Espinoza, president of Coades in the state, stated that they already met with Senasica and customs a few days ago, who told him that the Court should be more specific in the ruling it made to stop imports, which is why he considers that This is more a matter of evasion by said officials, since they do not want to do their job and only make pretexts for the crustacean to continue entering and strongly affecting that sector in Mexico.

When Shrimp production was rebounding in the bays of the northern area of ​​Sinaloafishermen today They will no longer be able to remove that species because today the ban came into effect. The balance of the season is not what they expected, but in the end, these days, the cooperative members are going to do the math to see how they turned out. The leader of the bay fishermen José Alfonso Chaparro is recommending to his people that they must respect the ban to avoid getting into legal problems because the surveillance operation is going to be in full force.

The fishermen of the Federation of Fishing Cooperatives of the Eustaquio Buelna Dam are very disappointed. because they assure that the reservoir levels are well below 30% storage. The president of the cooperatives, José Carlos Castro Montoya, said that what worries them most is that the farmers are already going to start with the relief irrigation that is given every year and with this the percentage of the dam will fall between 10 to 15 percent. one hundred less, leaving dozens of fishermen from the Eustaquio Buelna dam jobless, as well as workers who work in cleaning the product and selling it.

The leader of the Union of Shipowners of the Pacific Coast in Mazatlán, Jesús Omar Lizárraga, consider that this season ending today was good, since good catches were recorded on the first trip; But due to the high costs of the trips, it was difficult for many to make a second one, so it was so good because so few boats went out to make a second capture trip.