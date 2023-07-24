The joint Jordanian-Syrian committee for cooperation in combating drug smuggling across the Syrian border into Jordan was formed in implementation of what was agreed upon during the Amman consultative meeting, which Jordan hosted on the first of last May.
On Sunday, the committee discussed “cooperation in confronting the danger of drugs, the sources of its production and smuggling, and the parties that organize, manage and carry out smuggling operations across the borders to Jordan,” according to the ministry’s statement.
It also discussed “the necessary measures to combat smuggling operations, and confront this escalating danger to the entire region.”
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi visited Syria on July 3 and discussed with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad the files of Syrian refugees and the fight against drug smuggling.
During that visit, the two sides agreed to hold the committee’s first meeting in Amman.
War on drugs
- The Jordanian army announces from time to time that it has thwarted the smuggling of weapons and drugs, especially Captagon pills, from Syria to the Kingdom.
- These smuggling attempts have become “organised”, sometimes using drones and being protected by armed groups, prompting Jordan to use the air force several times to thwart them.
- On February 17 of last year, the Jordanian army announced that the Jordanian authorities had thwarted, within about 45 days in early 2022, the entry of more than 16 million Captagon pills, equivalent to the quantity that was seized throughout the year 2021, across the border that extends about 375 kilometers.
- The Kingdom confirms that 85 percent of the drugs seized are intended for smuggling out of Jordan.
