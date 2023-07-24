The joint Jordanian-Syrian committee for cooperation in combating drug smuggling across the Syrian border into Jordan was formed in implementation of what was agreed upon during the Amman consultative meeting, which Jordan hosted on the first of last May.

On Sunday, the committee discussed “cooperation in confronting the danger of drugs, the sources of its production and smuggling, and the parties that organize, manage and carry out smuggling operations across the borders to Jordan,” according to the ministry’s statement.

It also discussed “the necessary measures to combat smuggling operations, and confront this escalating danger to the entire region.”

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi visited Syria on July 3 and discussed with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad the files of Syrian refugees and the fight against drug smuggling.

During that visit, the two sides agreed to hold the committee’s first meeting in Amman.

War on drugs