A panel of leading health experts, including dietitians, academic researchers and doctors specializing in diabetes, heart health and weight loss, Every beginning of the year, they analyze the diets that offer the greatest health benefits based on scientific evidence.

After carrying out an exhaustive analysis, the magazine ‘US News & World Report’ publishes, with the beginning of the new year, its results clarifying the best options – among 38 diets that compete in 21 categories – to achieve the goal of losing weight or starting a healthy diet. .

This year the panelists evaluated each diet plan in terms of its nutritional integrity, health risks and benefitslong-term sustainability and evidence-based effectiveness. Thus, the Mediterranean Diet, the DASH Diet and the Flexitarian Diet have achieved the top three positions in the ranking, followed in fourth and fifth place by the MIND Diet and the Mayo Clinic diet.

They are followed in order in the ranking by the TLC Diet, the Menopause Diet, Dr. Weil’s anti-inflammatory diet, the volumetric diet and, finally, the Cleveland Clinic diet.

What is the Mediterranean, Dash and Flexitarian diet?

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes plant-based foods, such as whole grains, legumes, nuts, and extra virgin olive oil. This traditional diet, popular in regions such as Greece, Italy, Spain and Türkiye is characterized by a moderate amount of lean poultry and abundant seafood, and focuses on overall diet quality rather than specific nutrients.

The magazine reminds that “is one of the best-studied diets shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, improve mental and brain health and reduce inflammation. Because the Mediterranean diet is non-restrictive, many people find it easy to follow, sustainable in the long term, and adaptable to any cuisine or lifestyle.”

The DASH diet, remembering that heart-healthy, is a flexible and balanced eating plan. It is achieved by increasing your intake of fiber and heart-healthy minerals, including calcium, potassium and magnesium, while reducing the amount of sodium and unhealthy fats you eat. Most importantly, the DASH diet limits sodium consumption to 2,300 milligrams daily, which followers typically reduce to about 1,500 milligrams.

On the other hand, the flexitarian diet, also known as the semi-vegetarian diet, does not have to completely eliminate meat to obtain the health benefits associated with vegetarianism. Instead, you can be vegetarian most of the time, “but still enjoy a burger or steak on special occasions,” stand out. It has the health benefits of the vegetarian diet, including better heart health, a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, and reduced inflammation, without having to eliminate meat completely.

Fourth, the MIND diet, which stands for Mediterranean Intervention-DASH for Neurodegenerative Delay, takes two proven diets (DASH and Mediterranean) and focuses on foods that improve brain health to potentially reduce the risk of mental decline. Reduces the risk of dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease) and promotes brain health, heart health, and healthy aging.

The Mayo Clinic Diet is, according to them, one of the best diets for weight loss, using evidence-based behavioral science, as it is a 12-week program designed to establish healthy habits for life, where portion size is very important.

The TLC (therapeutic lifestyle changes) diet calls for eating plenty of vegetables, fruits, bread, cereals, and lean meats. The guidelines are broad enough that you have a lot of freedom with what you eat. In this case, it is advisable to learn to read nutritional labels to make sure you limit the amount of cholesterol, fat, sodium, and soluble fiber you consume to stay within the TLC diet guidelines. And, in addition to a healthy diet, physical activity and weight control are recommended.

This diet is followed by the menopause diet where what you eat will relieve symptoms. Hormones fluctuate during middle age.. Many whole foods are recommended, such as vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, soy products and lean proteins; It is not recommended to abuse simple carbohydrates, added sugar or fatty foods, and it is recommended to limit the consumption of alcohol and caffeine, which can worsen hot flashes.

Dr. Weil’s anti-inflammatory diet is one of the best diets of 2025. He recommends eating a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other nutrient-dense foods, and advises against over-consuming foods made with high-fructose corn syrup, oils, from seeds, partially hydrogenated oils, processed ingredients, flour and refined sugars. Follow a diet that emphasizes foods rich in fiber, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids can reduce chronic inflammation and therefore lower the risk of developing chronic inflammatory diseases.

On the other hand, the volumetric diet classifies foods into four groups according to their caloric density. The volumetric diet emphasizes eating nutrient-dense, low-calorie foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products. It is nutritionally healthy and has no prohibited foods nor is it necessary to count calories.

Finally, the Cleveland Clinic diet stands out, recognized as a leader in heart health, and which is followed thanks to a diet application designed to optimize well-being, weight loss and heart health.