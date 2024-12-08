The war that punishes us all

Ukrainians are beginning to understand that the war should end as soon as possible. Their capacity for resistance is reaching the limit, even though they are aware that the situation on the military front is becoming more vulnerable for them every day, so any outcome will be negative. Or maybe precisely because of that. The idea that they will be able to recover the areas of the country occupied by Russia is only defended by a minority. In a few months, the third anniversary of the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin will mark and the pessimism can only increase.

The war affects all Europeans. Of course, economically and not only due to the increase in defense spending implemented by all NATO members. Also because of the precedent it represents for international relations in a continent that has never ceased to be affected by the memory of the Second World War. For the Spanish, all this comes as a bit of a surprise, but they cannot take pleasure in the fact that the economic instability created has not affected them as hard as other European countries. It is a fantasy to believe that this will continue regardless of what happens in Eastern Europe.