Whenever a movie goes to the cinema or also new series in fiction, something that happens is the review of its rating on the Rotten Tomatoes site, which compiles the scores that critics have given them in anticipated functions, this in order to that the public has an idea of ​​what they are going to see. And now, in a new article, it has been revealed that sometimes there are dirty practices.

As mentioned, it is very strange that movies promoted by a company called Bunker 15 They have very varied evaluations, since there are extremes such as giving it the maximum score and some others dismiss the productions as mediocre. And that leads us to the fact that this company would be doing something about it so that its publications attract less attention to users.

One of these jobs is ophelia, a film that has had divided opinions among users, since it is either very well rated or very bad, something that can confuse movie enthusiasts who go to the site to consult opinions from their favorite portals. Most of the high reviews come from sites that are not as prestigious or are on the rise in popularity.

From what certain critics mention, Bunker 15 it pays some of them $50 or more per review. Which obviously are not disclosed to the page of Rotten Tomatoessince they have a policy that opinions must be genuine and there must be no financial compensation, an action that is basically implemented in all types of criticism in the entertainment media.

In fact, here’s an email from the company that was sent to a potential reviewer:

It’s a Sundance movie and the feeling is that some critics have treated it a bit harshly (I’m sure the sky-high expectations were to blame). so the teams involved feel it would benefit from more input from different critics.

This type of comment from Bunker 15 maybe it means something between the lines, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they want to cut a deal with the person to keep the movie in distribution. However, until now it is not known if all those who made a good review were bribed or there are only certain infiltrations.

Via: vulture

Editor’s note: I feel this is not new in the world of cinema, or rather in the general entertainment part, so it would not be surprising if this movie has a resurgence out of nowhere after flop.