The Medicine Tuna of Granada won this Friday the first prize of the Costa Cálida-Ciudad de Murcia International Prickly Pear Contest. It was not the only prize that the people of Granada from Murcia won, since for them it was also the Best Original Assembly and the Best Musical Performance.

The second prize went to the Tuna Ciencias de Granada, which left with two as it also won Best Soloist. The third best tuna this year was the Medicine Tuna from La Laguna whose tambourine also managed to win a trophy.

The Tuna of the UNED of Elche won the prize for the Best Flag and the Maastricht University Tuna will take two prizes for the Netherlands, the Best Round that they got with their original round to the Queen of the Huerta under the balcony of the City Hall and the Fernando Pravia «El Chusco» to the Tuna more Noctámbula and Fiestera as the public that was encouraged to dance with them at La Pérgola on Thursday night could verify.

The Tuna de Medicina de Granada performed again last night at the Pérgola de San Basilio, already as the winning tuna, later did the Tuna de Medicina de Murcia, organizer of the Contest. The end of the party was carried out by the Portuguese group Os Lusiadas, thus being their second performance in Murcia after the concert they offered at the Romea Theater last Thursday.