Wednesday, November 23, 2022
United States | Several dead in mass shooting in Virginia

November 23, 2022
The shooting happened at a Walmart store. Exact information on the number of casualties is not yet available.

Stateside Several people have been killed and wounded in a mass shooting in the state of Virginia, the news agency Reuters and The Washington Post and The New York Times -foliage.

Chesapeake city officials have not said the exact number of victims, but a police spokesperson has Leo Kosinski according to them there are “less than ten”. The mass shooting happened at a Walmart store.

A hospital in Norfolk has a newsroom for AP spokesperson who spoke by Mike Kafka including five patients who arrived from Walmart. Their condition was not yet known.

The suspected shooter was found dead in the store. According to Kosinski, the identity of the suspect was not yet clear. The gunman struck the store about 45 minutes before its closing time.

Police did not comment on whether the shooter died of self-inflicted injuries. According to Kosinski, as far as he knows, the police did not fire any shots.

See also  Brussels does not rule out vetoing the purchase of Russian gas

Senator from Virginia, Democrat Mike Warner said in a tweet that he was following the situation closely.

“[Olen] shocked by yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I will follow the developments closely.”

At issue is the second high-profile mass shooting in the United States in three days. On Saturday in Colorado, a shooter hit the Club Q gay club. Five people died and 25 were wounded in the attack.

The mass shooting in Virginia happened just days before Thanksgiving in the United States.

