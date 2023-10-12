As companies experience labor shortages from the immigration law that drove Ron DeSantis in Florida, solutions began to appear. Given the departure of undocumented immigrants to other states, businessmen devised mechanisms to bring more workers from Mexico and Central American countries.

The SB 1718 law, which was approved in May and came into force in July, has already had its first consequences. In addition to the concern that it generated in undocumented people within Florida and of the arrests that occurred, there were also economic effects. Companies in certain sectors began to have problems obtaining labour.

Given the risk that living in a state with such legislation means for them, many workers They made the decision to move to other parts of USA Given this, companies, especially in the agricultural and construction sectors, see a good part of their available workers affected.

What Florida companies did to replace undocumented workers

One of the first ideas was provided by Temp Labor and AG Labor, the Orlando company that stands out for being the one with the largest number of workers agricultural products brought to the country with an H2A visa. Faced with the new scenario, the company proposed to recruit people from countries in the region, as stated Telemundo.

Specifically, the plan is to increase the workers coming from Mexico and Central America and allocate resources to improve this form of contracting. An example of this is a possible arrangement with the country presided over by Andrés Manuel López Obrador so that immigrants can train there and then cross to USA to begin their work, as stated by a company authority to the aforementioned media.

Regarding the Mexican territory, it is estimated that the company will increase its workers from there by 10 percent. With this new approach applied by Temp Labor and AG Labor, around 7,000 people could be brought from countries in the region. The figure would increase if other companies adopt this same idea.

The problem of undocumented workers with Florida immigration law

An explanation of the situation faced by undocumented people by SB 1718 law that drove Ron DeSantis.