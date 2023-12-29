These are dates to take stock of what has been accomplished in the past year, but the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, preferred to announce the projects of his government team for next 2024. After the traditional breakfast with the media, the Murcia councilor , who regained the mayoralty in the last May 28 elections, divided these actions into five main axes, among which are the tender for the works to build the long-awaited Western Metropolitan Park (in Barriomar) or begin the rehabilitation works of the emblematic Verónicas food plaza.

In the first case and within the framework of the strategic 'Murcia Río', he explained that the project that the PSOE had designed was being “improved” to renature it more, increasing the trees, increasing the fountains and contemplating the partial opening of the irrigation ditch. Almohajar, incorporating it into the landscape.

Subsequently, municipal sources indicated that, although European funds will be requested again (the project was rejected twice), the 2024 budgets include an item of 4.5 million for this action, finalizing the necessary expropriations, as there is still left, they said , 90% unexecuted. “It will be done with or without aid.” Likewise, the Barriomar walkway is included, which will connect the Metropolitano with the Malecón Garden and the city center, a project for which Feder Funds will be requested.

Regarding the rehabilitation of the Verónicas market, “a postponed project,” he stated (as LA VERDAD already announced) that it will be done in two phases, the first, which will begin in the first semester, focused on changing the roof and the exteriors, which will be financed by the 3 million euros of 'Next Generation' funds obtained by the PSOE. He did not specify when the second would be, which should focus on the interior.

“There is a problem of political decision and it can no longer hold up” its tender, he said about the 'Conexión Sur' boulevard

Another of those projects postponed in time is that of the San Esteban garden, which must be built on top of the archaeological site. Ballesta pointed to the Autonomous Community and the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda as those responsible for the continued stagnation, since it is these administrations that have not yet signed the three-party agreement to execute it. The budget of the project, which is already completed, is 32 million euros (40% would be contributed by the Ministry and the remaining 60%, in equal parts by the Community and the City Council). “From here I make a call and demand that both administrations make it an immediate reality.”

Another project that Ballesta wants to give a push to is the green boulevard of the land reclaimed after the burying of the train tracks, known as 'South Connection'. “There is a problem of political decision and it can no longer hold up” his tender, he said. The project is only waiting for a meeting of the Murcia Alta Velocity society (Adif has not yet named its new members) for its final approval.

Continuing in a green key, Ballesta announced that in 2024 the second phase of the Path will see the light that runs along the missing train tracks through the districts of the South Coast. The project was approved yesterday at the last Government Meeting of the year and includes the creation of new trails that connect it from Los Ramos to Zeneta (800 meters) and Alquerías (one kilometer). Currently the Path runs through Los Garres, Los Dolores, San José de la Vega, Beniaján. Torreagüera and Los Ramos.

Nor did he forget other emblematic projects, such as the Wolf King Fortresses and the recovery of municipal heritage. He announced that, in the first quarter of the year, the expansion of the Santa Eulalia Wall Museum will be opened to the public and that 2024 will be the year in which the restored Monteagudo Castle will receive visits and the Castillejo and the other fortresses will be recovered. “Everything to boost tourism and reach one million overnight stays (now more than 800,000).”

Finally, José Ballesta recalled that in 2025 Murcia will celebrate 1,200 years since Abderraman II founded it, so in 2024 the program will be prepared to celebrate this anniversary, which will include “an event every day of that year.”