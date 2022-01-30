Mattarella: the reactions of the international media to the second term

How was the re-election of Sergio Mattarella by the foreign press? After a period in which Italy had regained credibility in the international arena, uncertainty about the Quirinale has certainly reshuffled the cards, but the tenure of the Head of State is generally seen as a comforting sign of continuity. Le Figaro underlines that this choice guarantees “the stability of the Mattarella-Draghi duo that has been managing the recovery of the country for a year”, while the Financial Times he explains that Mattarella was the only figure “able to guarantee the stability of the fragile Draghi government”.

“Tremendous defeat for Italian politics”

Also El Pais underlines the centrality of the President of the Republic, calling him “the man who kept Italy standing when it was adrift”. In recounting the agreements that led to his second term, however, the same newspaper is clear in recounting “a terrible defeat for the parties and for Italian politics, unable to find relief and reach new agreements”. Daniele Verdu goes as far as to quote Ennio Flaiano, according to whom in Italy “the shortest line between two points is the arabesque”, adding that the convergence on Mattarella “is also a clear symptom of the comatose state in which his political class finds itself . There are no relay teams up to the task, ruling class ”. The comment of the Guardianaccording to which Mattarella’s re-election “puts an end to days of a farcical parliamentary voting process, which has brought to light deep divisions in the governing coalition”.

“The guardrail of Italian democracy”

German Der TagesSpiegel underlines the merits of the reconfirmed President, who “has already endured a tumultuous seven-year term during which he faced five different governments and the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Today he is appreciated by parties across the political spectrum.” he adds that “In Italy, the President has predominantly representative functions, but in times of political crisis he can exercise great influence: dissolve parliament, appoint the new prime minister or deny mandates to fragile coalitions.” A vision also shared by BBC and from New York Times, which describes Mattarella as “the guardrail of Italian democracy”, in a period in which the country “swayed wildly from left to right”.

“Habemus Papam”

France 24 he cites the announcement “Habemus Papam”, which a senator allegedly used to underline the exit from the impasse, convincing Mattarella to change his mind about his firm opposition to the second term, an element to which all the international media obviously give ample importance. Also cited is the tweet of Emmanuel Macron who, in addition to congratulating “Sergio” on his re-election, comments “I knew I could count on your commitment to live the friendship between our countries, as well as this European Union, strong and I hope that we are building”.

Read also:

Quirinale, the mystery of Mattarella’s moving boxes

Quirinale, Mattarella gets free exit. Over the weekend at home in Parioli

Dragons in Palazzo Chigi, rather than nothing better rather