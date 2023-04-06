Munich (AFP)

Leipzig continued the campaign to defend its title, and qualified for the semi-finals of the German Football Cup, by defeating its guest Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the quarter-finals, which also witnessed a difficult victory for Stuttgart over Nuremberg from the second division 1-0, while the massacre continued to pursue the adults. Dortmund joined Bayern Munich on the depositors train.

Leipzig won the match in his favor with goals from Timo Werner and Hungarian Willy Orban.

The victory is refreshing for Leipzig, as the confrontation with Dortmund was renewed, after they met early last month in the league, and Dortmund won 2-1 and then Leipzig regained its balance by three goals against Borussia Mönchengladbach, before suffering three consecutive defeats against Manchester City, 0-7 in the second leg. Champions League final, Bochum 0-1 and Mainz 0-3.

And with a goal scored by Frenchman Enzo Melo in the 83rd minute, Stuttgart gave his new coach, Sebastian Hoeness, a great moral boost in his beginnings with the team, just two days after he was appointed to succeed Bruno Labbadia.

Thus, Stuttgart joins Eintracht Frankfurt and Freiburg in the semi-finals, who ousted Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in a surprise of “heavy caliber”.

The start of the match was delayed for half an hour due to the large crowds flocking to the “Max Morlock” stadium, after the stands were filled with a maximum capacity of “50,000 spectators.”

The semi-final draw will be held next Sunday, with the two matches to be held on May 2 and 3.