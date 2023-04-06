Silvio Berlusconi’s conditions today: the latest live news

Stationary conditions for Silvio Berlusconi, admitted to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. The leader of Forza Italia is in the cardio-thoraco-vascular intensive care unit directed by Alberto Zangrillo due to “an infection with respiratory distress” and is “being treated with antibiotic therapy”. “He’s stable, he’s a rock, he’ll make it this time too. His mood? Ours is good” said his brother Paolo Berlusconi as he left the hospital.

The only ones who have access and have had access to the former prime minister are family members. Yesterday all the children, Marina, Piersilvio, Eleonora, Barbara and Luigi, arrived at the hospital during the day to visit their father. Together with the leader of Forza Italia, also the partner and deputy of Forza Italia, Marta Fascina. The former prime minister could remain in hospital for several days.

Berlusconi arrived by car at the San Raffaele yesterday morning around 12. He had respiratory distress. He underwent a CAT scan and blood tests. The suspicion, later confirmed, was that he could be dealing with a lung infection that hadn’t completely resolved and had again given signs of his presence. The situation of the former prime minister is described as “under control”.

DIRECT

06.00 – Berlusconi has a blood infection. Proceed with proper treatment According to what writes the Corriere della Sera, Silvio Berlusconi would be suffering from a blood disease. For this reason he would have been subjected, among other medical investigations, to a bone marrow harvest. Lung infection would be a complication that can occur as a result of blood disease