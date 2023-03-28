Israel is in chaos. Doctors are on strike, universities are closed and air traffic is at a standstill. The reason: strong resistance to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s reform plans. Middle East editor Floris van Straaten sees that the demonstrations are now more massive than ever. What does this mean for Israel’s future?
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]
- Presentation:
- Floor Bean
- Guest:
- Floris van Straaten
- Editorial:
- Nina van Hattum, Claire Verplancke & Esmee Dirks
- Edit:
- John Paul de Bondt
- coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
- Photo:
- Atef Safadi/EPA
#mass #protest #Israel
Leave a Reply