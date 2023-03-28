Brunella Horna viewers are already accustomed to seeing her every morning on the “América hoy” program along with Ethel Pozo, Edson Davila, Janet Barboza, and Christian Dominguez. However, this Monday, March 27, the popular influencer did not appear in the morning magazine, which alarmed her followers, since she had not commented that she would be absent. “Giselo” spoke for the fans of the former reality girl and asked producer Armando Tafur the reason for her absence. This surprised everyone with his response.

Why didn’t Brunella Horna appear in “America Today”?

When submitting a note “America Today”, Edson Dávila made a parenthesis and asked for Brunella Horna. “And where is Brunella? What is she from Brunella? Does anyone know anything about her?” Questioned the driver.

In that sense, Armando Tafur He replied that he was on vacation. “Vacation? Papa Armando and have you hit him? Vacation from what if it has just started?said the popular ‘Giselo’. For his part, christian dominguez He specified that it did not seem logical for him to go on vacation when the year had just begun.

What happened to Brunella Horna so that she is not in “America Today”?

Janet Barboza did not remain silent and came out in defense of the absence of Brunella Horna in “America Today”. “She started training (…). She apparently did not make a good move and her knee is (bad) ”, explained the ‘Rulitos’. The influencer and wife of Richard Acuña has been training with a difficult routine.

“It is that she is not used to training. If I go, I’ll get injured in half an hour”, added Ethel Pozo.