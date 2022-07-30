nearly 30 years ago, Jim Carrey lived one of the key moments of his career: he released not only one but three films which were the basis for his extensive tenure in Hollywood. They were “The Dumbest and Dumbest”, “Ace Ventura” and “The Mask”.

It is “The mask”, which on July 28 was an anniversary and celebrated one more year of having been released. The plot, in which Carrey played a somewhat clueless bank worker, was not only liked, but also served as a platform for him and the then new actress Cameron Díaz to make a name for themselves in the competitive world of cinema.

In the film, Stanley Ipkiss (Carrey), tired of the life he has had until then, discovers a magical mask that transforms him into a kind of human caricature. After meeting Tina Carlyle (Diaz) and Dorian Tyrell (Peter Greene), his daily life is never the same.

The murky history of “The Mask” that we did not see in 1994

“The Mask” is a Dark Horse comic book series created by writer Mike Richardson. Photo: Dark Horse/ New Line Cinema

Maybe not many know, but “The Mask” was inspired by a comic created by Doug Mahnke and John Arcudi for Dark Horse Comics. With a violent and bloody plot, the comic has little in common with the film.since “The mask” was released with a dark premise and only for an adult audience.

While in the film Ipkiss is portrayed as a hapless soul, in the comic things are different and he is someone bitter and twisted that he uses his new powers (given by the mask) to get revenge on the people who have wronged him.

There is more. In the film with Jim Carrey, the production introduced several characters that were not in the original comic series. For example, Ipkiss’s love interest is Tina Carlyle (Cameron Diaz), a character who replaced Stanley’s ex-girlfriend Kathy.

The tape also gives us Milo, the cute little dog who at one point also wears the mask. This was a production proposal and has nothing to do with Dark Horse.

Police officer Mitch Kellaway also underwent some changes: in the film, Peter Riegert plays him and is the butt of many jokes, while in the comics he is much more competent and becomes a main character. Even he also puts on the mask and therefore acts violently.

The “The Mask” comic was released in 1989. Photo: Dark Horse

The scene that was saved by the audience of “The Mask”

The producers weren’t fans of the “Cuban Pete” number from “The Mask.” They thought it was too long and slowed down the movie. The test audiences did not agree, as they showed that Jim Carrey fans would enjoy these moments, which give a special contribution to the film.

Speaking to The Hollywood News in 2016, director Chuck Russell recalled that the project was going to be a musicalbut over time the idea changed, despite the fact that many did not agree.

“That movie was definitely a secretly made musical. Jerry Evans was entrusted with the dances and we asked him not to say anything until the right moment. The dance routines were certainly aided by the fact that Jim Carrey brought his comedy background to the table,” he shared.