The Movement towards Socialism, Bolivia’s ruling party, expelled current president Luis Arce from its ranks, after the president did not appear at the political party’s congress. The MAS also expelled the vice president, David Choquehuanca for the same reason and reported that it proposes former president Evo Morales, who is currently at the head of the formation, as the “sole” candidate for the 2025 elections.

The announcements come in the midst of a political crisis within the party, which in recent weeks led to the rupture between two political lines, one led by Morales; the other by Arce.

In the midst of the fracture of the party, the party led by Morales had proposed a summit of the party since October 3 to which Arce did not attend. Afterwards, he announced that he “self-expelled” the leader of the group and did the same with Arce’s deputy, vice president David Choquehuanca.

“The self-expulsion of Luis Arce Catacora and David Choquehuanca for not attending the MAS-IPSP congress is acknowledged,” read one of the party members.

The congress, which is being held in the town of Lauca Ñ, in the Tropics of Cochabamba, the political and union bastion of former President Evo Morales (2006-2019), was rejected by Arce and the main social, indigenous and union organizations considering that They were not properly represented.

