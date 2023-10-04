Fifa confirmed this Wednesday that the 2030 World Cup will be held on three continents: Africa, Europe and South America will host a World Cup unprecedented in history. However, it was not the only news related to the orbital appointment, since The first candidacy for the 2034 World Cup was made official.

Saudi Arabia candidacy

The kingdom’s desire to host the 2034 World Cup

The Saudi crown prince, Mohamed bin Salmán announced his “intention to host” the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia, after the Arab country withdrew from a joint candidacy with Egypt and Greece for 2030.

Bin Salman announced “the kingdom’s desire to host the 2034 World Cup, which is a reflection of the renaissance that (the country) has achieved at all levels,” according to the official Saudi news agency. SPAwho added that the prime minister also assured that Saudi Arabia has become “an international face” to host all types of tournaments.

“The intention to host (the World Cup) is an affirmation of the great efforts made by the kingdom to spread messages of peace and love in the world, of which sport is one of the most important and outstanding aspects, since it is a means important for the meeting of peoples of different races and multiculturalism,” he said in his brief statement collected by SPA.

Thus, Saudi Arabia will seek support to organize, apparently alone, the tournament in 2034. Qatar became the first Arab country to host the World Cup, in 2022, while Morocco will be second in the joint candidacy with Spain and Portugal, in 2030.

The joint candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Morocco is the only one to organize the 2030 World Cup, which will host the celebration of the competition’s centenary in Montevideo, a match in Argentina and another in Paraguay, countries that were part of the other project to host the event.

Fifa confirmed this Wednesday that decision adopted unanimously in the videoconference meeting of its Council, “after extensive consultations with all confederations and given the importance of commemorating the centenary of the Fifa World Cup”, which was held in Uruguay in 1930.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco will qualify directly for the competition, whose candidacy must be ratified by the 2024 Fifa Congress. which launched an invitation to the associations of Asia (AFC) and Oceania to present candidatures for the 2034 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia has taken the opportunity to present its candidacy hours after this announcement at a time when it seeks to make its country one of the sports centers in the world.

Saudi delegation in the West Bank. Photo: Thaer GHANAIM / PPO / AFP

With a checkbook of billions of dollars, Saudi clubs have signed numerous ball stars since the end of last year, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

