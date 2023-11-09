The Marvels, Marvel’s next big offering for the big screen, hits theaters today. While the initial critical reception was not positive, there are still many people who are excited for the next chapter in the MCU. Unfortunately, For some the surprises have been ruined, as the post-credits scenes have been leaked.

Recently, several TikTok users have reported that multiple post-credits scenes are already circulating on the social network, thus ruining the cameos and surprises that many wanted to see for the first time in the cinema. With this, The public has reacted in a mixed way to this information. Some are angry, commenting things like:

“The UCM is wrong, it should not focus on upcoming projects but on making a compelling story that now the UCM only uses cameos and not stories.” “At Marvel they realized that to survive this phase, they must provide fanservice. Fanservice will make them money.”

For its part, others were excited by the leaksand they are willing to go to the movies to see The Marvels.

“It has been said to go see it at the cinema.” “I want to see her”. “Me inside (happy face and little tear).”

We remind you that The Marvels opens today, November 9, in all theaters. On related topics, these are the first reviews of The Marvels. Likewise, you can now see the first Echo trailer here.

Editor’s Note:

Unfortunately, The Marvels It seems to be one of those movies where only the post-credits scenes are worth it. While I haven’t seen the film yet to say if it’s good or bad, the initial reception doesn’t paint a positive picture for Captain Marvel’s new adventure.

Via: TikTok