Inside Out is perhaps one of the most beloved Pixar films of the last decade: released in 2015, the film addressed the theme of growing up in a delicate but fun way, giving personality to all our emotions.

Well, if you also loved the film, know that Joy, Anger, Sadness and Disgust are about to return: Pixar has just made the release date of Inside Out 2.

The new film already has a first promotional image, which you can see onPixar’s official Instagram account: we also have others to keep our dear old protagonists company 4 new characters: Anxiety, Embarrassment, Boredom and Envy.

In addition to the first promotional image of the film, the official teaser trailer was also presented: our little Riley has grown up and with adolescence they have become part of the lives of our protagonists new emotions to live with. In the clip we can, for example, learn more about the representation of Anxiety.

The film, as reported in the same post, already has a release date: June 2024. Furthermore, surprisingly, Pixar wanted to underline right now that the film will be available only in cinemas: it will therefore not be made available to Disney+ subscribers. We await the release of new trailers to investigate the story of the new film even further.