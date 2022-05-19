From Hearthstone veterans, Marvel Snap guarantees fast-paced PvP matches lasting no more than three minutes.

This morning we advanced the announcement of a new Marvel video game and here we have it. The comic publisher has licensed Nuverse and Second Dinner the development of Marvel Snap, a collectible card video game that pits Marvel superheroes and villains from across the multiverse against each other in fast-paced PvP combat. It will arrive this year PC and mobile iOS and Androidand already has its first trailer.

According to the first data shared, Marvel Snap will allow us to collect cards, build our own decks and put our skills to the test against players from all over the world in lightning-fast battles, no more than three minutes long. The development features more than 150 unique cards, each with its own variants, spanning 80 years of House of Ideas history, and the promise of a constant stream of content updates.

Each match will feature three random locations with effects that can turn the matchup on its head, which is why players are urged to be prepared for anything. Also, with over 50 locations Inspired by mythical locations from the comics, no two battles are guaranteed to be the same in the game. Finally, its authors hope to offer game mechanics that are difficult to master.

The developers of Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap is signed by Second Dinner, a newly founded development team made up of veterans in the trading card genre. In fact, it is mentioned that several of them were involved in the creation of Blizzard’s successful Hearthstone. “We grew up obsessively playing these games, and have spent decades designing them. We want everyone to fall in love with them like we did,” said Ben Brode, director of development at Second Dinner.

Brode continues his statement by selling a video game unlike any card battler released so far, one capable of having enough depth for those used to the genre, but accessible to reach millions of players. From today, those interested can register for its closed beta from this website.

Marvel Snap is the latest title to sign on to the Disney-owned brand. Thus, last fall we had the premiere of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, while the release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns is expected this year. In addition, it is also announced by Insomniac Games Marvel’s Wolverine and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, for which fans of these superheroes pray for more news.

More about: Marvel Snap, Second Dinner and Marvel.