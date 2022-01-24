The market Shares fall sharply on the Helsinki Stock Exchange for the second day in a row – Marimekko and Qt Group’s plummet continues

January is the worst month since the beginning of the pandemic.

Helsinki the stock market has started to fall sharply for the second day in a row. On Friday, the Helsinki Stock Exchange dived more than three percent as a result of the global wave of share sales.

The stock exchange’s general index OMXH is down almost three percent an hour and a half after the opening of trading. All industry indices were in the red, with technology stocks buying the most.

On Friday, OMXH fell 3.1 percent, the most in two months. The Helsinki Stock Exchange has already fallen by 7.0 per cent in January, and the month is becoming the worst for investors since March 2020, when the start of the interest rate pandemic collapsed.

Elsewhere in Europe, stock markets are also declining, although the fall in prices was milder than on the edge of the Helsinki Stock Exchange. The Dax index in Frankfurt had fallen by 1.1 per cent and the CAC40 index in Paris by 1.3 per cent.

The decline on the Helsinki Stock Exchange was extensive. Of the 140 shares on the main list, 125 were in the red. Of the largest OMXH25 companies, only the forestry companies Stora Enso and UPM, which will both publish their fourth-quarter results for the rest of the week, were just a plus.

Outokumpu, a blade manufacturer, had fallen the most among the most traded shares, with a share price of almost five percent. Another steel company, SSAB, had also clearly deteriorated.

The Helsinki Stock Exchange’s fourth quarter earnings season begins this week. In addition to the results, investors ’attention is at the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Wednesday interest rate meeting, which may reinforce the message of rising interest rates.

About the individual Marimekko, a fashion house, and Qt Group, a technology company, fell sharply on Monday. The companies’ shares also fell sharply on Friday.