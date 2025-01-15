The Marches They join the investment fever in the educational world. Through its holding company Alba Financial Corporationthe family that owns Banca March has reached an agreement to acquire an indirect stake of about 6.0% in Nord Anglia Education for an amount of approximately 600 million dollars (583 million dollars at the current exchange rate), as reported by the company to the Commission National Stock Market (CNMV).

The industrial group takes this minority stake and will become part of a consortium of top-level international investors. The deal is led by the Swedish fund EQTknown in Spain for having also invested this year in the educational sector with the taking of a majority of the European University. EQT invests in Nord Anglia from the BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII, launched in 2022.

For its part, the Canadian pension fund CPPIB (Canada Pension Plan Investment Board) and Neuberger Berman Private Marketsamong others, accompany the operation, which was advanced in October of last year, when the entry of the latter into the investment group was announced, which has more than 115,000 million dollars in capital commitments raised since its creation until June 2024.”Neuberger Berman, as a new strategic partner, will play an integral role in strengthening the Consortium’s commitment to supporting the continued growth of Nord Anglia through organic and inorganic strategies.”the parties explained.

A group of 80 schools

Founded in 1972, Nord Anglia has headquarters in London and is one of the world’s leading international private school groups, with more than 80 schools in 33 countries and more than 85,000 students. Their 12th grade graduates are often admitted to the top 100 universities in the worldwhile the group has a network of exclusive global partnerships with institutions such as UNICEF, MIT, Juilliard and IMG Academy.

With this investment, Corporación Financiera Alba “deepens its strategy of investing in international companies that are leaders in their sector.”with high financial strength and a notable long-term growth and profitability profile, always together with top-level partners,” the investment group explained in its statement to the stock market supervisor.

The acquisition, however, is conditional on obtaining the corresponding authorizations regarding the defense of competition in certain countries. The green light from regulators is expected to arrive in the coming monthsso that the disbursement of the March funds could occur in the first half of this year.

Takeover of Financial Corporation

The operation is announced in the middle of the exit of Corporación Financiera Alba from the trading floor after 74 years of listing. Its president and largest shareholder, Carlos March Delgado, announced a public acquisition offer (takeover bid) weeks ago seeking delisting from the stock market. The reason: low liquidity.