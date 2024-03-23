There is no apparent reason why the streets of Culiacan look more and more plagued of trash, dust and neglect. It hasn't always been like this. 10 years ago, urban planning experts who visited us were pleasantly surprised by the appearance of the Center. On a tour of the surrounding area of ​​the Garmendia marketthe public transportation directors of Toronto and Montreal, as well as the Director of the UCLA Transportation Institute, and another academic from Atlanta, commented on how clean the historic center looked, compared to that of other cities.

Today we are faced with a abandonment in it urban maintenance, which in other times was more efficient. The city radiated social optimism, but today it gives way to a worrying routine and passivity. We citizens are also sitting on our hands. It is not only the negligence of the municipal government, but also the people themselves who neglect their sidewalks, facades, hallways, walkways, and recreation sites.

The Humaya Pearlonce a progressive town give up leadership before the Pacific's pearlsince the port of Mazatlan In the last two decades it has become the main center of regional development in Sinaloa. Even the economic censuses and INEGI surveys show that the capital's economy makes its labor market precarious and many of its productive strengths are relocated.

Behind this there are dense realities that need to be understood. It is no coincidence that we were the scene of wars with the Culiacanazos of 2019 and 2023, nor the massive kidnapping of families yesterday, which shock us. Nor that we have become a territory populated by leaders, and that criminal groups venture into legal activities through sophisticated extortion. They have advanced in their money extraction methods, which even bill the floor fee.

The party system is broken and the traditional and emerging political class, with its unseemly practices, confirms that we are a land of rogues, who manage to get their way, changing affiliations, creeds and convictions in order to gain advantages. We have several individuals with unpresentable profiles who appear as candidates. What is a Químico Benítez, an Estrada Ferreiro, a Cuen doing on the candidate lists?

Institutions wither. We have one of the most mediocre state legislatures in memory, with a very low level of discussion and legislative work. The traditional newspapers themselves, which preserve professional journalism that is very valuable for community life, are losing penetration due to the emergence of junk information on social networks.

But perhaps the most alarming thing is that public universities, the UAS and the UAdeO are an example of contempt for the law, corruption, authoritarianism, thereby eating away at the foundations of civility, because our young people and society in general become accustomed to the fact that Trap it, lies and abuse are the modus operandi to be successful. We wonder why, if the organic law of the UAdeO was reformed, elections were not called again as the majority of that community demands, so that the Pedro Flores governing tax is subject to scrutiny by the bases. The deputies chose to lengthen the fuse of the decomposition that is being experienced inside.

The icing on the cake of this entire bizarre world are the officials who govern us at the state and municipal level, with very low profiles, poor performance, where good servants are the exception.

All these misdeeds are the background of the abandonment of Culiacán. We will all have to do something together.

We hope that the kidnapped families can regain their freedom.

