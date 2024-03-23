The museum official of Nintendo, called Nintendo Gallery, was supposed to open in March 2024, but it definitely won't make it. L'opening has been postponed to April 30, 2024, but it could be postponed again, due to small problems in the construction of the building that will host it, which probably took longer than the time previously quantified.
Nintendo announced its intention to open its own museum in 2021; it will be a place dedicated to sharing the history of the company's products and its philosophy. We are now in the final stages, but something has gone wrong and the site that hosts it, the old factory in Uji Ogura in Kyotoit's not ready yet.
Galeotto was the construction site sign and who wrote it
The opening date was announced during the Nintendo Direct in September 2023 and there are still no official statements on the postponement. But a Japanese user, @hanayohaneNEKO, went there and photographed the construction site sign, where the completion date of the works can be read as 30 April 2024 and the opening date as Golden Week 2024 (between Monday 29 April and Sunday 5 May 2024). So it seems unlikely that the previous schedule, which wanted the museum to open by the end of March, will be respected.
Of course, there is no confirmation from Nintendo, but we can consider the sign a reliable source.
