The museum official of Nintendo, called Nintendo Gallery, was supposed to open in March 2024, but it definitely won't make it. L'opening has been postponed to April 30, 2024, but it could be postponed again, due to small problems in the construction of the building that will host it, which probably took longer than the time previously quantified.

Nintendo announced its intention to open its own museum in 2021; it will be a place dedicated to sharing the history of the company's products and its philosophy. We are now in the final stages, but something has gone wrong and the site that hosts it, the old factory in Uji Ogura in Kyotoit's not ready yet.