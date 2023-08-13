Summer holidays are the perfect time to discover new corners of the world. During the summer, many take the opportunity to return to the town of their childhood or to the beach where they usually spend the summer with the family. There are also those who take advantage of the summer holidays to visit exotic countries and take the trip of their lives.

Most choose the plane as a means of transportation for their summer vacations. There are people who love to travel by plane, but many others command a lot of respect. The waiting time, the long lines, the turbulence or the lack of space are some of the most negative things about traveling by plane. In addition to this type of inconvenience, many people suffer from ear pain during the flight.

Many passengers are quite affected by the change in pressure and this causes them to feel ear pain. In many cases this discomfort is short-lived, but some travelers suffer quite severe pain during a plane trip. During a flight this annoying sensation occurs due to the change in ambient pressure. This happens when there is a change in altitude, as occurs in airplanes and also when activities such as diving are carried out. In addition, the pain can last for several hours and can cause the affected person to feel bad.

There are several tricks to prevent ears from clogging during a flight. Eating gum, yawning or using earplugs are some of the most popular practices, but there is a technique that can be very effective.

The Toynbee maneuver and the Valsalva maneuver



The maneuver to prevent your ears from clogging when taking off is called Toynbee. This technique consists of making the movement of swallowing while keeping your nose firmly covered with your fingers, in such a way that the pressure in the inner ear decreases.

The maneuver to avoid ear pain during landing is called Valsalva. It is so named because it was first described by the Italian physician Antonio María Valsalva. It consists of expelling the air from the lungs while keeping the nose covered and the mouth closed. This maneuver is practiced by scuba divers as it helps to unblock the ears when pressure begins to build.

When trying to expel the air with the nose covered and the mouth closed, the pressure in the thorax increases, something that causes the return venous circulation to decrease and causes a general drop in blood pressure. In response to the drop in pressure, the force of the heart’s contractions is more intense. The heart rate rises and the pressure recovers.

The Spanish Heart Foundation does not recommend this maneuver to those who may suffer from hypertension.