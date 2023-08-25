User Reddit with the nickname moreberriesthanyou told how he originally took revenge on his wife who cheated on him. The hero of the story made it harder for the ex-wife to create a unique email address.

According to the man, he decided to divorce when he found out that his wife, with whom they lived for six years, had an affair with a colleague. The hero of the story knew that his wife stayed with her lover, so he decided to make sure that the woman faced one problem if they got married in the future.

The author of the publication explained that before marrying him, his wife had a very common surname and that she was very annoyed by the inability to create an email address consisting of a first and last name. When she married the hero of the story, this problem was solved, since he had a rare surname.

“The guy she’s dating also has a rare last name. I started several email addresses containing her first and last name in the title so that she could never use them if she decides to marry him, ”he described his plan for revenge.

Some users supported the man and gave him some humorous advice. “Send them an offer to sell an email address. At a minimum, the costs of a divorce and a lawyer will pay off”, “Create a few more social media accounts with this address”, “Be sure to send letters from them. If the accounts are not used, then they can be deactivated, ”they said.

Other readers advised the hero to leave this story in the past and not try to take revenge on his ex-wife. “Just let it go. Worrying about her prevents you from being happy, ”wrote one of them.

Earlier, another Reddit user shared a revenge story on a man who used his email address for a long time. He stopped sending letters with important information to an inattentive stranger. So, he missed messages with new job offers or pay documents.