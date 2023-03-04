Every great work of art has two faces, one for its time and one for the future. This description, in sport, fits perfectly for the unforgettable bicycle kick by Carlo Parola on the Panini stickers. Behind this iconic gesture is the hand of Wainer Vaccari. Today he is 72 years old, but when he was a young illustrator of 19, Giuseppe and Franco Panini somehow decided to “entrust” their empire to him.