His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, visited a number of the victims of the Syrian earthquake who arrived in the country and are receiving treatment in Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness also visited the Burjeel Medical City, the Syrian girl “Sham” and her brother, “Omar”.

This comes within the framework of the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary Chairwoman of the Emirates Red Crescent, “Mother of the Nation”, to provide treatment and health care for critically ill patients who were affected by the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was reassured about the health status of the injured, and during his conversation with their families, he was briefed on their conditions in general, and His Highness met the medical staff supervising the treatment and rehabilitation plans, and listened to an explanation about the nature of the injuries and their similarity to recovery.

His Highness directed to provide the best levels of health care and wished them a speedy recovery and may God bless them with health and safety.

His Highness affirmed the support of the UAE leadership, government and people with the earthquake victims in both Syria and Turkey, and said, “The state will spare no effort to support plans to recover from the crisis in the two countries and to enhance the ability of those affected to overcome the circumstances of the disaster, in compliance with the humanitarian responsibility entrusted to it and based on its firm position in Supporting victims of humanitarian disasters and crises around the world.

His Highness pointed to the continuation of the efforts of the Bridges of Good campaign launched by the UAE as part of its efforts to enhance the humanitarian response for the benefit of those affected and to provide more of their basic needs in light of their current circumstances.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked the partners of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in implementing the campaign, headed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Community Development, humanitarian organizations and charities at the state level. The solidarity of all sectors of UAE society with those affected by the earthquake.

For their part, the families of the injured appreciated the visit of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan to them, and expressed their happiness with this visit, which confirms the interest and keenness of the UAE leadership to stand by everyone who needs to extend a helping hand. They praised the initiatives and directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates.” And they said, “Her Highness embodied, through her original stance towards those affected, the highest values ​​of solidarity and synergy with the victims of the disaster, stressing that these noble humanitarian stances are not strange to Her Highness, as it was and still is a strong and basic support for the causes of human peoples.”

His Highness was accompanied during the two visits by Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, His Excellency Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Head of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and His Excellency Essa Hamad Bushhab, Advisor to His Highness the President of the Red Crescent Authority. His Excellency Hammoud Al-Junaibi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, His Excellency Omran Al-Khoury, Member of the Board of Directors and Head of Business Development at Burjeel Holding Group, His Excellency Badr Badr Hayy Al-Qubaisi, Executive Director of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, His Excellency Dr. Shamsher Fayalil, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of the Burjeel Holding Group, and a number of senior officials.