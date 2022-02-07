the adventure of Jose Juan Macias at Getafe in LaLiga ended earlier than expected initially for the 22-year-old Mexican: the youth striker only stayed for a semester at the Spanish entity and after the dissolution of the loan he had to return to Liga MX to be back under the orders of Club Deportivo Guadalajara.
In the early hours of the morning, the young attacker arrived at the Guadalajara airport and appeared before the media where he was calm and happy to return to the Sacred Flock to experience his third stage in the team.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The soccer player spoke about his return to Mexico and what he hopes to be able to be part of the rojiblanco team again.
“I come with all the humility in the world to earn a position at Chivas. It was my own choice because there are priorities in my life that I want to clarify and one of them is to be happy and I think I find it here”
– Jose Juan Macias
“I’m going to leave my stage in Europe in the future, whatever comes, all I want is to play and be happy… (I want) to resume my football level because I haven’t had time,” he added.
Jose Juan Macias could not win a place with the Madrid team and after the premature departure of the coach Michel Gonzalez His opportunities were reduced practically in their entirety, so it was decided to terminate his assignment early.
Jose Juan Macias He will start working this Monday with the team from Guadalajara and will not be on Wednesday against FC Juárez in a duel pending on matchday 4, nor against Tigres UANL on Saturday at the Akron Stadium on date 5, but until the end of his readaptation period.
His registration already appears on the Liga MX page, first he was going to wear the number 32, but he will end up being the new bearer of the number 7 that he left vacant Uriel Antunawho went to Cruz Azul in exchange for Robert Alvarado.
#main #statements #return #Guadalajara
Leave a Reply