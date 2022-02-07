Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, received in his office at the Ministry of Defense yesterday, Akio Isumata, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, in the presence of Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, a number of its senior officers and officials and the delegation accompanying the guest.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency welcomed the Japanese ambassador and stressed the depth of the friendship between the UAE and Japan, which this year celebrates its fiftieth anniversary, wishing these relations further prosperity and the ambassador’s good stay, success and success in his new assignments. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the relations of joint defense and military cooperation, and ways to enhance them to serve the interests of the two friendly countries, meet the vision and aspirations of the two governments, and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

For his part, Akio Isomata praised the development and progress that the UAE has achieved at all levels, praising the level of organizing Expo 2020, which embraces the countries of the world and their different cultures. The ambassador affirmed the Japanese government’s condemnation of the Houthi terrorist attack on the United Arab Emirates, and expressed its solidarity with it in order to preserve its security and the security of the entire region.