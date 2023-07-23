Cruz Azul faces one of the biggest problems that has plagued the team all year: their attack. Despite having different coaches throughout the Clausura 2023, the lack of forcefulness on the attack front has been a constant, extending to the Apertura 2023 and the Leagues Cup. In the last four games played this semester, the team led by Ricardo Ferretti has conceded eight goals and has only managed to convert twice.
To address this issue, the club has made a significant change in attack during the transfer market. Gonzalo Carneiro and Michael Estrada left the squad, and it is expected that Christian Tabó will also be transferred to free up a foreign quota. However, the additions of Moisés Vieira and Diber Cambindo have not yet managed to convince the demanding cement fans, and the lack of efficiency up front continues to be the team’s main shortcoming.
This problem was even more evident in the match against Inter Miami, where Cruz Azul suffered a 2-1 defeat. Despite dominating a large part of the game and having clear scoring chances, the forwards failed to score. Especially criticized was Diber Cambindo, who had a clear opportunity to go hand in hand with the rival goalkeeper but failed in the definition.
The situation has become urgent for Cruz Azul, since they have accumulated five consecutive defeats, something that has not happened in almost two decades. The fans and analysts have pointed out the urgent need to have a top striker to improve the forcefulness of the team.
The upcoming matchup in the Leagues Cup against Atlanta United becomes momentous for ‘The Machine’, since if they suffer another defeat, they will be eliminated from the competition regardless of the result of the other group match. Ricardo Ferretti will have to devise a plan in the coming days to improve the team’s performance in attack. During the last match against Inter Miami, he tried to place Moisés Vieira as a center forward, looking for a solution to this problem. However, a deeper and more effective change is required for Cruz Azul to recover its offensive potential and return to the path of success.
