A talented and beautiful television host he ran out of his program suddenly, because with him he had only been on the air for four months on Imagen Televisión and they took him off the air.

Imagen Televisión continues to make adjustments to its programming and this time it had an impact on this talented host, who was excited because she had recently premiered ‘The time has come’.

This is Mónica Noguera, who hosted ‘Llego la hora’ in Image Televisiona program where he interviewed figures from the national show very much in his style.

Monica Noguera. Instagram photo

Journalist Alex Kaffie comments that Imagen Televisión is making changes to its programming and it was the turn of the program to go off the air Monica Noguerafour months after its premiere.

Also the journalist Ana María Alvarado makes public that the program of Monica Noguera it went off the air because that’s what executives on the television station decided: “it had a very good cast and guests, it was called ‘Llego la hora’, they are going to take a break with this program.”

‘Llego la hora’ was a program that was broadcast every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. under the leadership of Mónica Noguera, and the public saw interviews and musical numbers with various singers as guests.

Monica Noguera with Gloria Trevi. Instagram photo

