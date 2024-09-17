iOS 18 is now available for everyone and now we tell you what are the main improvements that Apple’s new operating system adds for iPhone users.

The new operating system allows for greater customization of the home screen and Control Center. There is also a major redesign of the Photos app, which makes it even easier to find and relive special moments; and significant improvements to Messages and Mail.

iOS 18 is the company’s next-gen experience introducing Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver incredibly useful and relevant intelligence, while protecting users’ privacy and security.

Now you can give it a more personal touch

As we’ve seen on Android, iOS 18 now lets you customize your home screen in new and interesting ways by placing and moving app icons and widgets around the screen to create the ideal layout for each page.

You can also choose how app and widget icons are presented—light, dark, or with a color tint—or make app icons appear larger for a streamlined new look.

Control Center is redesigned to be even more flexible. You now have groups of controls for favorites, media playback, Home and connectivity controls, and the new controls gallery with third-party app options.

With the new iPhone 16, you can also access your favorite controls from the Action button, and for the first time, you can change the controls on the lock screen or remove them entirely.

iOS 18 makes it easy to find your memories

With the new operating system, Photos now makes it easier to find and relive special moments. The library now features a unified yet familiar view.

New collections like Recent Days, People & Pets, and Trips let you keep your library organized automatically, powered by the intelligence of your device, so you can spend less time searching and more time enjoying your memories.

You can also personalize your experience with a layout that reflects what’s most important and pin your favorite collections to keep them easily accessible.

