The Colombian Radamel Falcao García He met his coach this Wednesday. Inigo Perez He became the new coach of the Vallecano Ray to replace Francisco Rodríguezdismissed on Monday, as reported by the Madrid club on its official website.

It may be of interest to you: The relationship between James Rodríguez and São Paulo worsens: it could end in a lawsuit

The Navarrese coach is younger than the Colombian striker, who turned 38 years old last weekend. At 36 years old, the coach returns to the Ray less than a year after his departure as a member of the coaching staff of Andoni Iraolawith whom he served as second coach in the 2022/2023 season in the Vallecano team.

Photo: EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

This campaign Inigo Perez He also tried to accompany Iraola on his adventure in English league at Bournemouthbut some problems with the work visa papers prevented him from being able to serve as assistant coach in the British team and he has been unemployed for several months.

Íñigo Pérez, that as a player he came to wear the shirts of the Athletic Club of Bilbao, Huesca, Mallorca, Numancia and Osasuna, face in the Vallecano Ray his first stage as head coach with the challenge of achieving permanence.

Also: Miguel 'Supermán' López: witness seriously accused him of doping issues

He arrives at Rayo to replace Francisco Rodríguez, terminated due to poor results. The coach from Almería leaves the Madrid team with a record of eight wins, nine draws and ten defeats in 23 League games and four Copa del Rey.

In League, he Vallecano Ray They have only added one victory in the last fourteen rounds and have had three consecutive defeats, numbers that still keep them seven points above relegation.

Furthermore, in several of those matches, the Colombian Radamel Falcao He has seen 90 minutes from the substitute bench and has seen little action: he has barely totaled 181 minutes spread over 13 games this season, just under 15 minutes per game.

We tell you: Luis Díaz and Liverpool receive tremendous news and dream of titles: Klopp smiles

He 'Tiger' of Santa Marta He is waiting to know what his role will be in the team with the arrival of Pérez, who will debut next Sunday against the real Madrid in Vallecas.

Despite his zero experience as a coach, the main endorsement of Inigo Perez It is his knowledge of the dressing room after his time there last season, his tactical qualities of offensive play and possession, in line with what the club is looking for, and the enthusiasm and ambition for his first experience as head coach.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO