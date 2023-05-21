During the 1980s, “The Magnificent” became a mainstream television series that achieved great fame among viewers. However, its popularity was not necessarily due to its plot, but rather to the charismatic protagonists: ‘Face’ Peck, ‘Crazy’ Murdock, Colonel ‘Hannibal’ Smith and the unforgettable Mario Baracus. However, four decades later, not all the actors are still alive or have re-involved with their roles respectively.

“The Magnificent”: who are still alive?

Mr. T. – Mario Baracus (70 years old)

After passing through “Team-A” (as the series was titled in English), Mr. T. had a compelling reason to withdraw from the public eye: he was diagnosed with lymphoma. This type of cancer limited his participation in television shows, although he did have some guest appearances and voice acting jobs in animated productions.

After beating cancer in 2001, the artist made a brief appearance in the comedy “Not Another Stupid American Movie.” Since then, his career has been based mainly on small special participations, as well as appearances as himself in formats that have not achieved great success with the public.

Mr. T in 2020. Photo: Sportcasting

Dwight Schultz – ‘Crazy’ Murdock (75 years old)

After starring in “The Magnificent”, Dwight Shultz never achieved the same level of success as during his time on the eighties show. Over time, he was drawn to less popular work, focusing more on voice acting for animated series and video games. Some of these projects include “X-Men: The Official Video Game”, “Final Fantasy XII”, “Dragon Age”, among others.

Current photo of Dwight Schultz, according to his MUBI profile. Photo: MUBI

Dirk Benedict – Lieutenant ‘Faz’ Peck (78 years old)

Before arriving at “The Magnificent”, Dirk Benedict had an outstanding participation in the series “Battlestar Galactica”. However, these were perhaps two of the only jewels that shone in his acting career. Currently, the interpreter of ‘Phoenix’ Peck is somewhat removed from the artistic field, since one of his last appearances in the cinema was with “Team-A” from 2010.

Dirk Benedict was Lt. ‘Phoenix’ Peck in “The Magnificent.” Photo: Brand

What did George Peppard, ‘Hannibal’ Smith from “The Magnificent” die of?

After the production of “The Magnificent”, Peppard participated in several more films. However, his addiction to cigarettes soon had serious consequences and he developed lung cancer, a disease that eventually took his life at the Hospital of the University of California.

At 65, Peppard faced a sad outcome due to severe respiratory complications. His tragic end was marked by the oblivion and hatred of his companions

