Psychologist Natalia Derbeneva warned about the dangerous consequences of physical punishment of children. In her column on Gazeta.ru, she statedthat this threatens with a loss of a sense of security, a weakened immune system and problems with sleep.

“Such punishments do not bring any practical effect, it only negatively affects the child’s psyche. If a child regularly receives slaps in the face, it will certainly spoil his relationship with his parents, increase stress levels and affect physical health: weaken immunity, worsen the quality of sleep, and can even provoke diseases like enuresis, ”said Derbeneva.

She noted that children who are regularly beaten grow up insecure in themselves and their abilities, many of them may need doping to cheer up, many fall into addictive relationships. Such people are often addicted to gambling, alcohol and illegal substances.

According to the psychologist, the child remembers the behavior of his parents and in adulthood, he is likely to unconsciously behave in exactly the same way with his children.

Earlier, a well-known athlete, TV and radio host Yulia Bordovskikh gave advice to adults screaming at their children. She urged parents to refuse raised tones when communicating with the heirs.