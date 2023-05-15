In 1983, the actor George Peppard was selected to play John ‘Hannibal’ Smith in the series “The Magnificent”, and quickly became a star. The character was one of the favorites among the public, which is why it generated rumors about the supposed rivalries with Mr T. (who played Mario Baracus in the series). Although this was never confirmed, the truth is that, after more than 40 years, fans still remember the artist, even if his death took place shortly after the end of the program that brought him international fame.

George Peppard became an international star with “The Magnificent” but died shortly after the series finale. Photo: The World

YOU CAN SEE: The emotional reappearance of Mr. T and his new life after “The Magnificent”: what does he look like and what happened to him?

“The Magnificent” and the tragic death of George Peppard, the beloved ‘Hannibal’ Smith

Born October 1, 1928, George Peppard he became a movie star at a young age and enjoyed that time in the golden age of Hollywood. One of her first jobs was for the program “The United States steel hour”, in which she participated along with the famous actor Paul Newman.

This was followed by outstanding productions, such as “With him came scandal”, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (with Audrey Hepburn), “The Insatiables” and more. However, the show “The Magnificent” premiered in 1983 and his popularity skyrocketed, although he did not have much time to savor the honey of glory, since the actor said goodbye to this world on May 8, 1994.

After “Team A” (as the English-speaking show was titled), Peppard shot a few more movies. However, his addiction to cigarettes did not take long to take its toll and caused him lung cancer, which ended up killing him at the Hospital of the University of California, after severe respiratory complications brought him to a sad end at the age of 65.

YOU CAN SEE: The dark side of “The Magnificent”: Mr. T vs. ‘Hannibal’, the war of egos that killed the series

George Peppard, the actor hated by the cast of “The Magnificent”

In his last days, George Peppard did not receive visits from family and friends, since he spent a lot of time in a rehabilitation center. In addition to this, not even his colleagues from “The Magnificent” felt much about his death.

Because? The constant problems he had with his companions on the set would have been the main reason, at least that’s what Dwight Schultz, the actor behind Murdock, slipped.

“He was very competitive and a movie star. Sometimes movie stars believe that everyone lives like them. If he didn’t like a part of the script, he would bookmark it early and anticipate: ‘This is the only thing I’m going to say.’ And obviously your lines depended entirely on what he decided on that page, ”explained Shultz, in 2004, in statements collected by Infobae.

#Magnificent #tragic #George #Peppard #fatal #diagnosis #hatred #colleagues